Liverpool hand Leicester heavy defeat in pre-season friendly

Liverpool produced a stellar performance on Sunday to thrash Leicester city 4-0 in a preseason friendly.

Goals from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak were enough to seal a win for the Reds.

Liverpool have now scored four times in each of their last four fixtures (Southampton, Karlsruher, Greuther Fürth, Leicester).

It was also a match that saw summer signing, Mac Allister a standout performer as he evoked excitement among Liverpool fans on what to expect from him ahead of the season.

The win also meant that Liverpool retained the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy after their 4-0 win over Leicester City.

The Reds also won this award last summer after beating Crystal Palace.