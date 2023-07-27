Live Updates: Nigeria 1 vs 1 Australia — Uchenna Kanu puts Super Falcons level

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are currrently facing co-hosts Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for their second-group match Brisbane.

Uchenna Kanu scored the equalizer with the last kick of the first half after she fired a calm and nicely taken strike past the Austalian defense.

Kanu connected perfectly to a wonderful strike from Rasheedat Ajibade from the left-side of the attack as she found the right space to slot the ball home with a superb strike.

The hosts were ahead a few minutes before half-time when a nice move by Foord found Van Egmond who slotted home to score her 31st goal in her 130th appearance for the Matildas.

A resolute defensive and counter-attacking display saw the Falcons almost getting ahead but an unfortunate and indeliberate deflection by Plumptre halted Christy Uchiebe’s superb long range shot from getting into the net in the 41st minute.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was also superb as she kept the Falcons from conceding in the game after her heroics against Canada.