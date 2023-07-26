Lions Club sensitises market women on cleanliness

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, District 404B2 Nigeria, has called market women in Ikeja to ensure a clean environment as they handle edibles and home appliances.

This is as the group donated cleaning materials to market women in Ipodo.

Speaking on the rationale behind the initiative, the president of the Club, Lion Sanyaolu Opeyemi, said the project was to promote environmental cleanliness, which was one of the themes of the Lions project for July.

“What we did today is to create awareness of the need for cleanliness especially in areas where edibles and home appliances are gotten.

“We choose Ipodo Market, which happens to be under our coverage area to benefit from this project, where we donated cleaning materials such as brooms, racks, and dustbins for easy access to waste disposal,” he said.

Also speaking, the Club Service Chairperson, Lion Ayoku Sowunmi, said that “July in the Lions calendar year deals more with the environment,” Sowunmi noted.