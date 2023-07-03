Lions Club District 404A-4 to build N40m youth empowerment, recreation centre in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A N40 million youth empowerment and recreational centre is to be built by the Lions Club international District 404A-4 Nigeria, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, its Pioneer District Governor, Lion Dr Kofoworola Jegede, said that the ” centre will be a hub for the training and retraining of young persons in their diverse professions along the path of sustainable development in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Jegede said that ” the creation of the empowerment and recreational centre will cost nothing less than 40million naira with fundraising.

She promised that her tenure will be action-pact in view of several activities to make life-worth living for the needy, especially the youth within the mandate areas of across Ondo, Edo and Delta states.

“If you look at the average of our youth, their thinking is about money, 419 and yahoo yahoo business, and the image of this country has been bastardised through them. And that is why we have to target and engage them in a positive way for a better society.

“We must arrest and re-orientate them to channel their energy positively and it is because of this that we are doing this.

” My project is to build these youth, where they can have a freedom to come together to brainstorm for the benefit of our society.

“When we talks about the skills and intelligence we are there. So all hands must be on deck to assist these youths.

“Lions in diaspora are ready to support this project and we are starting with the state government. Besides, Govenor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has promised us a lot on this. So we are relying on the government to give us land, while we build on it.

“If government can give the land, we know that the project is for the benefit of the Ondo state youth for them to come together to train skills acquisition.

“Also, we want to go round to screen people for diabetes, diabetes is on the increase due to what we are eating so because of that we want to go out to screen people and refer them to the hospital in order to reduce the increase of this ailment.”

Jegede, who spoke on the thematic areas of concern for the Lion Club which include, Vision, Diabetics, Feeding, Environment and Paediatric Cancer, said that she would mobilise actions at reorienting the youths at tapping their latent potentials towards productive ventures in a manner that will make Nigeria better.

The 404A-4 Pioneer District Governor, advised President Bola Tinubu to support the service to humanity.

According to her “We want our president to help us to make Nigeria a better place to live and he has promised to do that and we believe that he will do that. He should work towards promoting everything good in this country,”

Jegede appealed to members of the public to join hands with the organisation and government in a bid to serve the less-privileged in the society.