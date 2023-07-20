Lift embargo on recruitment in Govt agencies — Reps tell Tinubu

The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to lift the embargo on employment into agencies of government.

The call was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Francis Waive (APC-Delta) at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Waive said that the immediate past administration placed a ban on employment in agencies of the Federal Government.

He said that the ban became necessary amid the recession that hit the economy in the country due to the huge drop in the international price of crude oil at the time and Covid 19 pandemic.

Waive recalled that the 9th House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on the then President to lift the ban on employment.

According to him, there are reports on social media that the ban had been lifted but there is no evidence of any employment taking place whatsoever.

“For several years, there has not been any employment in the Civil Service of the Federation, thereby creating a shortage of manpower, especially in the junior and middle-level cadre as officers are promoted and some retire and others die.

“Some agencies have resorted to engaging casual staff who are paid from their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and other sources.

“While it is sad that these casual staffs are non-pensionable, the act of spending government money without appropriation by the legislature for whatever purpose is illegal,” he said.

The rep said that the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products has increased the hardship of jobless Nigerian youths.

He said that a lifting of the embargo on employment and going ahead to employ young qualified Nigerians should be a part of the rescue measures.

The lawmakers urged the Federal Civil Service Commission and other relevant bodies to immediately act upon directive by the President.

In his ruling, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu mandated the Committees on Public Service Matters, Labour and Employment (when constituted)to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government placed an embargo on employment in the Federal Public Service in March 2020.

This is just as it explained that the exception was only granted to health and security sectors as well as certain critical vacancy positions which must be filled.

Also, the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige said the Federal Government placed an embargo on employment because the ”economy was not in good shape”.

Ngige, who is a member of both the Federal Cabinet Committee for Economic Recovery and Economic Sustainability Committee, amongst others, also stated that the government has created small jobs and empowerment programmes to fortify social safety nets and establish social protection system.