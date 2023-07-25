LG Election: Uzodimma inaugurates ISIEC Chairman, members

In a bid to further strengthen democracy at the local level, Governor Hope Uzodimma has inaugurated the Chairman and members of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

Governor Uzodimma in his address urged the new members to offer their selfless services to satisfy the yearnings of Ndi Imo.

The Governor revealed that the events of COVID-19 and insecurity limited the enabling environment for the Local Government’s election.

On his part the chairman of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC), commended the Governor for expressing confidence in them. He also promised to render selfless services to uphold democracy at the local level.

The names of the members inaugurated are: