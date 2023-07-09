Levi Colwill: ‘We’re coming back’ Madueke assures Chelsea fans

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, has assured fans that Levi Colwill will come back to Stanford Bridge.

Madueke gave this hint in an Instagram message to Chelsea fans during his celebration with Levi Colwill in the post-game celebrations following the youngster’s role in England’s Euro U21 triumph on Saturday.

Noni Madueke with Levi Colwill: “We’re coming back, I’m making sure he comes back”. 🔵🔙 #CFC pic.twitter.com/RnSpMntY1P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

Colwill, who spent last season on loan at Brighton Hove and Albion, is subject to interest from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

In fact, it’s believed that Liverpool are willing to break the centre-back transfer record for Levi Colwill.

The 20-year-old defender, who hails from Southampton, is expected to be a future star for England. It’s not out of the question that he pushes for a starting spot on Southgate’s side by the time Euro 2024 comes around.

The biggest question right now surrounding Colwill is what will his Chelsea future look like. With just two years left on his contract, Colwill will definitely want insurance that he will be a regular starter for Chelsea across all competitions.

Perhaps there’s not much to read into the Madueke IG Live video, but it has sparked talk about his future again. Fabrizio Romano states that Chelsea will NOT sell Levi Colwill and that contract discussions will continue again soon.

The Guardian reports that Mauricio Pochettino is expected to speak with Levi Colwill soon and hold talks about the player’s future at Chelsea.

Pochettino said, “I need to hear what he has in his mind. What he expects. And then, of course, for him to listen to what I expect from him.”

Colwill went the full 90 in all but one U21 Euro game on the road to trophy success. By all accounts, Colwill had a phenomenal tournament and put himself even more into the spotlight of Premier League fans.

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke featured in every game for England, coming off the bench in the final against Spain.