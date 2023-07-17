Let Wike benefit from his labor, Rivers APC stakeholders tell Tinubu

…cautions against rewarding Abe

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

STAKEHOLDERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to reward Magnus Abe with a ministerial appointment, but direct it to ex governor Nyesom Wike as part of compensation for ensuring Tinubu’s victory.

The stakeholders, who made the call under the aegis of Amalgamation of Support Groups for Tinubu, Shettima, in a statement, weekend, also said former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, was at the epicenter of the jinx-breaking result of Tinubu in Rivers State, and should be allowed to benefit from the fruit of his labor.

The statement signed by the Southeast Cordinator of the group, Victor Akpati, reads: “It is already a known fact that the Amaechi-led faction of the APC Rivers remained implacable, adamant, and firmly resolved not to support Tinubu, even after Tinubu emerged from a free, fair, and credible Presidential Primary Election. Tinubu personally visited with colleague aspirants, including Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to solicit support for the Party.

“It is equally annoying to see Magnus Abe and his supporters claiming to have supported Tinubu’s emergence when the reverse is clearly the case. We feel sad when we see them posting falsehoods in old pictures and video footage with the clear intention to deceive Nigerians of their involvement.”

The stakeholders explained that since Senator Magnus Abe and his group defected to the SDP, they have not campaigned for Tinubu in any way.

“This is understandable, as the SDP had its own presidential candidate for the election. We challenge Magnus to provide evidence of any engagement where BAT was mentioned or any campaign logo of BAT/APC was displayed or worn after he joined the SDP

“INEC records show that Senator Magnus Abe comfortably delivered the two voting units in his family house to his party, SDP, in the presidential election. His ward in Gokana LGA, Bera Ward 16, was also delivered to the SDP seamlessly. So, what is the foundation for the entitlement he claims to Tinubu’s presidency?”, Akpati wondered.

Akpati explained that it was the Amalgamation Group, led by Chief Tony Okocha that remained resolute in their support for Tinubu/Shettima in Rivers State after Magnus Abe and Ameachi abandoned the party in the state.

“Therefore, any appointment slot for Rivers State given to Amaechi or any member of his member of his faction of APC Rivers State, is like giving a meal meant for the Children to the dogs.

“Same way, any attempt to concede any position to Senator Magnus Abe and his group (even as he is collating CVs from his SDP members) will amount to recompensing recalcitrance and disobedience on one hand, and an unholy attempt to rob Peter to pay Paul”, he said.