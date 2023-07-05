Lessons from COVID-19 Pandemic should stimulate FG to fund NIPRD – DG

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), said lessons from COVID-19 Pandemic should stimulate the FG and stakeholders to fund NIPRD to function as hub for coordination of finding pharmaceutical solutions in healthcare delivery.

The Director General, Dr Obi Adigwe, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Joint World Health Organisation (WHO)-Stakeholders Feedback Workshop.

The workshop is on the Evaluation of the third WHO -Nigeria Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS), (2018-2022) and Development of the fourth WHO Nigeria Country Cooperation Strategy (2023-2027).

The strategic stakeholders’ engagement will come up with new realities for joint strategic health agenda for WHO’s technical cooperation in Nigeria in the next five years.

This will enable WHO to jointly promote, provide, protect, power, and perform for health purposes.

Adigwe, who was represented by Dr Abubakar Danraka, Special Adviser to DG NIPRD, said NIPRD remained committed to continuing its statutory mandate in undertaking research and development activities that would improve access to health and contribute to the economy.

“We have and will continue to play a lead role in articulating the prioritization of innovative Pharma intervention in healthcare delivery in Africa.

“Solutions for African healthcare delivery issues must come from Africans who have the willingness and capacity to engage vigorously with relevant issues,” he said.

He said that NIPRD had demonstrated cognate capacity, experience and expertise to lead in innovative Pharma intervention and remained partnership-ready to collaborate with other critical stakeholders at all times.

“This is geared towards promoting integration of Herbal Medicine into Conventional Medicine with the goal of expediting attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” he said.

Dr Ahmed Abdulwahab, Senior Health Advisor, Nigerian Governors Forum, said that effective engagement of states and local governments was crucial in strengthening healthcare delivery towards achieving UHC in the country.

He said it would foster meaningful connections, inspire action and build trust.

Abdulwahab said it was thus important to actively involve the subnational (on national interventions) very early in the design of interventions not much later down the road during implementation and evaluation.

The former Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, said that federalism posed an additional layer of complexity to the country’s health system.

Oloriegbe said that the lack of true autonomy for lawmakers at the sub-national level made it difficult to deliver their statutory functions, especially the accountability function.

“Sub-optimal implementation of provisions from existing health legal frameworks (eg. NHAct) is inimical to achieving health sector objectives.

“Low absorptive capacity of health MDAs should be addressed to accelerate progress.

“Though we have made progress in community involvement in health governance, we need to do more to improve the performance of our community health structure,” he said.

He said that the complexity created by federalism was further compounded by a lack of clarity in constitutional separation of health management roles among the tiers of government.

“The opacity in the constitutional separation of health management roles gives rise to a situation where tiers of government intervene at the level of health care delivery they so wish.

“The aforementioned weakens the accountability in the health sector,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, said the workshop discussions aimed at aligning WHO’s core functions to promote, provide, protect, power, and perform for health with the Nigerian government and stakeholders’ health priorities at national and sub-national levels.

Kazadi said “this Joint workshop will amongst other outcomes, help to provide guidancee and in addition, proffer some answers to difficult questions.

He said such difficult questions are: “Why are the health indicators of the country not improving and what game-changing role should WHO be playing in the 4th Generation CCS, to positively impact health in Nigeria.

“ More fit-for-purpose, more resourced, and more empowered, we will strengthen strategic partnerships with you all at the national and sub-national levels to promote coordination, accountability, sustainability and value-for-money.”

NAN reports that the CCS is a medium-term strategic document that presents WHO’s vision for technical cooperation with a given member state, in support of the country’s national health policy, strategy, or plan.

Introduced in the year 2000, its purpose is to co-create a strategic agenda that aligns WHO’s collaboration with other UN bodies and development partners at the country level, based on identified needs.

WHO in Nigeria had developed and successfully implemented three generations of the CCS.

The current CCS which was originally developed in 2014, was reviewed in 2028 and extended to 2022 to respond to the SDGs in line with the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, the National Health Policy 2016, and the National Strategic Health Development Plan II, among others.