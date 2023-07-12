Leon Balogun rejoins Rangers on one-year deal

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has rejoined Scottish side, Rangers on a one-year deal after his contract expired in the summer.

Balogun joined championship side, Queens Park Rangers in 2022 on a one-year deal. Balogun had earlier played for Rangers between 2020 and 22.

In his first two seasons at the club, he won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup and made 40 appearances.

Balogun described his return to the Ibrox as homecoming.

“Since I have left, I have always felt a lot of appreciation and love from friends I have made in Glasgow and around the club and now that I am back it is nice to say the least.”

He is Rangers’ seventh signing of the season. Michael Beale, the manager, revealed that Balogun will have no difficulty reintegrating into the squad as he understands the team’s style of play.

“He is extremely well-liked by everyone inside the club, and we are very happy to have someone with his experience and leadership qualities re-joining our squad.”