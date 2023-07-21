Lekki residents embrace high-quality services, referral centre

By Efe Onodjae, edited by Sola Ogundipe

A high-quality healthcare services and accessible referral Centre has been established in Lekki area of Lagos state marking the beginning of a network of cutting-edge healthcare centres nationwide.

Inaugurating the centre, a business Mogul and Chief Executive Officer of Equity Specialist Clinics (ESCDS), Dozy Mmobuosi said that the establishment of the clinic marks the beginning of ESCDS’s ambitious plan to recognise the urgent need for high-quality healthcare services and accessible referrals in the local community. According to him, this modern facility offers a comprehensive range of clinical diagnostic and therapeutic services delivered by a team of skilled professionals and esteemed foreign-trained consultants.

The philanthropist also stated that Equity Specialist Clinics provide comprehensive care across various medical specialities and surgical subspecialties, harnessing the power of advanced diagnostic services.

“Equipped with a fully-functioning laboratory and a state-of-the-art 3D ultrasound machine, the entity will ensure precise and accurate diagnoses. “In addition, they have procured advanced amenities, including digital X-ray technology, a CT scan, MRI, and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, further expanding its ability to cater to diverse healthcare needs.”

Mmobuosi shared his vision, stating, “We are committed to delivering advanced and effective treatments through our state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. Our modern spaces are designed to foster healing and recovery, providing a warm and inviting environment. You can trust our expert medical staff to deliver the highest level of care.”

He further said that Equity Specialist Clinics & Diagnostic Services aimed to enhance healthcare access and outcomes by leveraging modern technology, top-of-the-line diagnostic and therapeutic resources, and a wealth of medical expertise. “The clinic proudly houses highly qualified and experienced specialists. Supported by a team of highly trained doctors and healthcare professionals, they are devoted to providing personalised care that caters to the unique needs of each patient.

The Lekki unveiling was attended by top Nigerian celebrities and residents of Lekki, amongst whom are Afro beat crooners, D’Banj and Timaya, Mr Soni Irabor, a seasoned Broadcaster/media personality, Dabota lawson, an ex-Miss Nigeria Uk/Beauty Consultant, Boma Akpore, Ex Big Brother Naija, Liquorose, Ex Big Brother Naija, Destiny Amaka.

an Actor/OAP/Social media Influencer, Otunba Femi Davis, Micheal Effiong, Editor, Ovation International, Kiibati Bankola, Host and Media personality amongst others.