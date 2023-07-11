Lekki port management creates 153 capacity pre-gate park

The Management of the Lekki Deep Sea Port has created a 153-capacity pre-gate truck park to ensure efficient and seamless traffic management control at the port.

The management made this known on its official Twitter page on Monday.

It said that an integral part of the automated gate system of the port consists of a pre-gate truck park of 2.5 hectares.

It also said that the Lekki Deep Sea Port was collaborating with Lagos State Government and Nigerian Port Authority to ensure a full scope traffic management plan for the entire Lekki Economic Zones Area.

“The port gates will have optical camera recognition portals to read the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags on the trucks as they arrive the port.

“It will also contain biometric readers for drivers, gate kiosks to issue pick up and drop off tickets to the drivers and gate arms to allow access/exit for the truckers,” it said.

It added that it would have a Vehicle Booking System, an electronic platform for port users to register their intended visits to the port to ensure only authorised entry based on RFID tags and biometrics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lekki port is the largest seaport of Nigeria and one of the biggest in West Africa.

The port is to be expanded to have a capacity of handling around six million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers and a significant volume of liquid and dry bulk uncontainerized cargoes. The port is to be equipped with ships able to transport over 14,500 containers.

The port is being developed in phases.

Its phase one was operational in 2018, chiefly comprises three container berths equipped to handle more than 1.8 million TEUs — one berth for dry bulk goods and two berths for liquid cargo.

The port is financed by private investors and a consortium of banks who have funded the project with 1.5 billion dollars as of March 2021.

On Jan. 22, former president Muhammadu Bihari commissioned the first commercial ship, the container freighter CMA CGM MOZART, docked at the port.(NAN)