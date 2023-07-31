‘Leaving Bayern hurts me’ – Mane breaks silence on Bayern departure

Mane

By Ayobami Okerinde

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has disclosed that leaving Bayern Munich hurts him ahead of his move to Saudi side Al Nassr.

Mane disclosed this to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg.

He joined Bayern Munich in the summer from Liverpool for £35 million after six seasons at the Merseyside club.

❗️Exclusive Sadio #Mané! On his departure from FC Bayern he told me:



"Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club… pic.twitter.com/D6ZrKmYDmt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 31, 2023

The 31-year-old struggled with injuries and was suspended and fined by the team in April after he clashed with teammate, Leroy Sane. He made 25 Bundesliga appearances in total.

Mane will join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season in August.