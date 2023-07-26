League Two side Wrexham stun Manchester United 3-1 as Mullin suffers injury

By Adegboyega Adeleye

League two side Wrexham have stunned Manchester United 3-1 in a pre-season encounter played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The famous victory was, however, overshadowed by an injury to striker Paul Mullin.

The 28-year-old suffered a punctured lung in a rough collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop early in the first half and was transported to a local hospital.

The striker, who scored 46 goals in all competitions will now miss the start of the campaign following his collision with 23-year-old Bishop, who received a yellow card for the foul.

Wrexham ended a 15-year absence from the football league, last season and The Red Dragons, who lost 5-0 to Chelsea last week, played better and were simply more effective than the younger Red Devils.

Coach Ten Hag fielded many Under-21 players with the first team players currently in Houston Texas and preparing for a match against Real Madrid.

Experienced center-back, Jonny Evans, who recently returned on a short deal, led a youthful United side in California as first-half goals from Elliot Lee and Aaron Hayden put Wrexham ahead, with Marc Jurado pulling one back for United just before the interval.

Elliott Lee opened the scoring for Wrexham as Manchester United suffered defeat for the first time in the pre-season.

Manchester United played with ten men for the most part of the second half, following a 47th-minute red card shown to Dan Gore but Wrexham added another goal, with Sam Dalby scoring just over 20 minutes from full-time.

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster played for Manchester United from 2005-2010.