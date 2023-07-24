Leading with Empathy: Governor AbdulRazaq’s Proactive efforts in alleviating Subsidy removal impact

By Jimoh Lawal

In the bustling Nigerian state of Kwara, a challenging period arose as the government made the difficult decision to remove fuel subsidy, causing economic uncertainties and hardships for the people.



However, in the midst of these turbulent times, a leader emerged as a beacon of hope, taking decisive and empathetic action to alleviate the impact on his citizens. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who doubles as the Chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, with his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, demonstrated exemplary leadership by implementing a series of proactive measures aimed at supporting the citizens through the challenges of subsidy removal.



At the heart of Governor AbdulRazaq’s approach was the recognition of the immediate needs of the people, especially the civil servants who were directly affected by the increased fuel costs. To cushion the blow on their earnings, the Governor approved an immediate reduction of workdays for the state’s workforce, reducing the workweek from five days to three. This thoughtful measure aimed to alleviate the financial burden of commuting expenses and transportation costs associated with going to work. By providing some relief to civil servants, the Governor showcased his commitment to protecting the welfare of the state’s workforce during these trying times.



Moreover, Governor AbdulRazaq’s efforts extended beyond the civil service. He recognized the importance of bolstering the healthcare sector, which played a critical role during the pandemic and beyond. The approval of new hazard and skipping allowances, along with 100% CONMESS for medical doctors and consultants, demonstrated his commitment to attracting and retaining medical professionals. This move was instrumental in providing enhanced healthcare services to the people of Kwara State, ensuring their well-being during a time of increased health concerns.



Education was another focal point of the Governor’s efforts. Understanding the financial strain faced by students due to the subsidy removal, he extended free bus rides for tertiary institution students. This measure not only reduced transportation expenses but also encouraged more students to pursue higher education, ultimately leading to improved educational outcomes in the state.



Addressing food security concerns was also a priority for Governor AbdulRazaq. He activated a government team to coordinate the distribution of food to vulnerable households. This inclusive approach involved stakeholders from various sectors, ensuring that support was provided to those in need without any partisan bias. By fostering a sense of community and collective responsibility, the Governor showcased his commitment to addressing the immediate needs of the people.



As a strong advocate for small businesses, Governor AbdulRazaq activated a N500m conditional support program for petty traders and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme. This empowering move was set to boost the local economy and foster entrepreneurship, providing a lifeline for those who relied on their businesses for livelihood.



Throughout the process, Governor AbdulRazaq’s empathetic and caring approach shone through. His various palliative measures were designed to cater to different sectors and demographics, showcasing the government’s commitment to the well-being of the people of Kwara State. As a result, his proactive and thoughtful response won praise not only from the citizens but also from political leaders and observers who recognized the significance of his actions.



In times of difficulty, the actions of leaders like Governor AbdulRazaq demonstrated the power of empathy and decisive action in bringing relief and hope to their communities. The people of Kwara State looked forward to a brighter future, knowing that they had a leader who cared deeply for their well-being and was committed to their prosperity and welfare. With his compassionate leadership, Governor AbdulRazaq stood as an inspiring example of what a proactive and empathetic approach to governance can achieve, guiding the people of Kwara through challenging times and toward a more resilient and prosperous future.



Barrister Jimoh Lawal is the Kwara State APC legal adviser, write from Ilorin.