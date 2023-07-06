Leadership Tussle: Gov Kefas constitute 14 Man Committee to resolve Taraba PDP crisis

Gov. Kefas

By Femi Bolaji

Amidst pending litigation over the leadership tussle in Taraba state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, the state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas Thursday constituted a 14 man committee to assess the situation and recommend best solutions.

It would be recalled that crisis erupted in the party shortly after the gubernatorial election following the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Bawa as substantive Chairman of the party.

The Chairmanship position became vacant when erstwhile Chairman of the party, Dr Agbu Kefas resigned to contest the gubernatorial primaries which he won and eventually emerged governor.

However, Deputy Chairman of the party, Inuwa Bakari who stepped in as acting Chairman and led the party to victory in the general election proceeded to Federal High Court, Jalingo to challenge the appointment of Bawa as Chairman of the party.

Vanguard however learned that the erstwhile acting chairman has filed an appeal against the judgement of FHC Jalingo, which was not in his favour.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda, Thursday, says the 14 man committee has Ambassador Idris Waziri as Chairman and Barr. Sam Adda as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Senator Dahiru Bako, Rt. Hon. Simon Inusa Dogari, Dr Alfred Yahaya Kobiba, Hon. Joseph Tahwan, Hon. Ibrahim Iliya Agabi and Hon Tina Musa.

Others are Ambassador Musa John, Hon. Kabiru Jalo, Hon. Regina Ngange, Hon. Mohammed Gwampo, Hon. Nasiru Boboji and Rt Hon. Husseini Ibrahim.

The terms of reference of the committee according to the statement includes “ascertaining the causes of the conflicts in the leadership tussle in the state Chapter of the party.

“To unravel the cause of litigation over the leadership position of the PDP in Taraba State; advice on the best approach to resolve this tussle and proffer solutions for lasting peace and harmonious cooperation among party leadership and members.”