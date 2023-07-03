Leadership crisis: FG appoints new acting CMD for OAUTHC

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the leadership crisis generated by the appointment of two acting Chied Medical Director for Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, Osun state, the Federal Government has on Monday appointed a new acting CMD to resolve the crisis.



The Federal Ministry of Health had issue letters to Dr. Afolabi Owojuyigbe and Professor Olayinka Adegbehingbe to act as the CMD which led to the leadership crisis in the hospital over the last two weeks.

However, in a statement issued by the hospital Public Relations Officer, ‘Kemi Fasooto, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. ‘Funso Adebiyi led a delegation to the hospital to resolve the impasse.

At the end of about 7 hours meeting with the different unions in the hospital, the union unanimously agreed to have Professor Lateef Salawu as acting CMD of the hospital.



the statement reads; “Professor Lateef Salawu has been appointed as the Acting Chief Medical Director (Ag CMD) of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, by the Federal Government, effective immediately.



“This decision was made today (Monday) after a seven-hour meeting involving the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Engineer ‘Funsho Adebiyi, and other stakeholders of the institution.

“Before his appointment, Professor Salawu served as a Consultant of Haematology and Dean of the Faculty of Basic Sciences at the College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife”.



However, during a press briefing held at the OAUTHC auditorium following the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health announced that Professor Salawu will serve for a maximum period of six months until a substantive CMD is appointed.