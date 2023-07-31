LEADERSHIP CRISIS: Embrace peace, Mayor of Urhoboland urges warring Gbaregolor group

The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has urged some elements in Gbaregolor Federated Communities of Ughelli South Local Government Area to sheathe their sword and to embrace peace and support the leadership of Maxwell Urhogu-led executive Committee noting that development and crisis don’t go together.

The vociferous mayor, an ex-militant leader, who stated this in a statement signed by him and issued in Abuja over the weekend stated that as the Mayor of the entire Urhoboland, his community cannot be allowed to be engulfed in a leadership crisis; masterminded by some mischief makers bent on throwing the agrarian community into turmoil for want of self-aggrandisement.

According to the Mayor, those aggrieved should ensure that no law is broken while calling on the traditional institutions at various levels to weigh in for peace to reign.

Mayor Akpodoro, who doubles as the founder of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, opined that Gbaregolor is one big family that doesn’t need truculent characters to set it aflame, maintaining that the law-abiding residents need peace to go about their legitimate business.

He called on elders and leaders of the Gbaregolor federated Union to immediately call the man he described as the pivot of the violent protest to order, adding that the arrest of some armed youths by the police authority points to the fact that those who incited the protests have sinister motives.

He cautioned the individual (names withheld), who led a group of armed youths to storm the community in his attempt at causing mayhem in the area wondering where they were during the communal crisis among their neighbours some years ago, a development he said almost consumed the entire community but for the strong ex-militants, who tackled them.

Akpodoro said, “The quarters in the community have a tradition of rotational leadeship over the years and it’s not yet the turn of the quarter being supported mischievously by this individual and his cohorts but the turn of Maxwell Urhogu’s quarters to produce the President General.

“To this extent, a free, fair, and credible election was held, and Urhogu emerged the winner and was accordingly sworn in to the office as the President General of the Gberegolor Federated Communities .

“Shockingly, the man who was voted as his deputy decided to lay claim to the President General’s seat, saying he had the peoples’ mandate to lead. In an outright aim of blackmailing the process, he, in connivance with some unbridled elements decided to take laws into their hands and they expect the police to fold their arms and watch the crisis as it unfolded.

“What the police did was to forestall breakdown of law and order in our community, which is the best way to go because the youths have be instigated to undermine the rules. They are jittery that Urhogu won the election for a stool they planned to turn to their cash-cow,” Mayor Akpodoro stated, adding “the feuding group is peopled by idle and truculent youths.”

The Mayor maintained that were it not for the quick intervention of the security forces, there would have been bloodbath orchestrated by the armed youths led by the individual, who he advised to surrender himself to the police.

“The Force CID is currently investigating the suspects, who were armed to the teeth and causing trouble in the area. Six (names withheld) have so far been arrested and in police custody in Abuja.

“Other suspects, who are still at large should surrender themselves to the authority to clear themselves of any wrongdoing, and if found guilty, the police should bring them to justice.

“It is the turn of Ogberuti’s quarters to produce the President General, and thet have been peacefully done, why Osiorigho won’t allow for peace is left to be explained by his backers. He laid claims to have the backing of the state government, which I doubt so much, but nevertheless, he should surrender himself to the authority and stop harassing our people.

“Gberegolor needs peace. The residents need peace, and this shouldn’t be too much to ask for my people, and I won’t pander to any campaign of calumny aimed at intimidating me or the entire community. We won’t allow for the reign of anarchy in that peaceful environment. I give kudos to the police for their timely intervention, which has saved lives in the area,” His Excellency maintained.