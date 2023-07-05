Lawyers, CSOs back Kogi security agencies on fight against crime, terrorism

The lawyers and CSOs at the briefing.

… call on DSS, others to fish out, arrest politicians behind anti-security propaganda

Lawyers, leaders of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs and professionals across all sectors of the economy have called on Kogi State indigenes at home and in the Diaspora to help security agencies to make the state uninhabitable for criminals masquerading as politicians, especially as the November 11 governorship election draws closer.

They called on the people of Kogi State to resist those they described as criminal political merchants trying to blackmail security agencies in the interest of their “unpopular ambitions”.

Representatives of more than 50 CSOs and scores of lawyers, under the broad platform of Lawyers and Activists for Good Governance, made this position known at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mohammed Sani, a lawyer from Igalamela Local Government Area, Kogi State, and Co-Convener, Lawyers and Activists for Good Governance, who addressed the press on behalf of others, said, “Personally, I am from Kogi State like a few of those on this high table.

“Therefore, we know exactly what is happening in that state beyond the propaganda engaged in by some unscrupulous elements in the state fond of trading in blackmail and crocodile tears.

“An average Kogite who understands the state’s terrain very well would testify that Kogi State in the last seven years plus has witnessed the uprooting of violent criminals like kidnappers, terrorists, armed robbers and others from the state since the inception of the current administration in the state.”

The activists, however, warned that some mischievous political figures in the state were working towards bringing back the dark days of instability by supporting criminal elements to cause chaos.

The same sponsors of criminal activities, they said, would, thereafter, quickly rush to the public to point accusing fingers at security agencies or the state government.

“These characters would rather that criminals and terrorists be left to run amok unchallenged while law-abiding Kogi State residents and indigenes who have been enjoying peace and security for over seven years live in fear and panic,” the lawyers and activists said.

They called on security agencies not to relent in their efforts to rid the state of criminal elements, saying their backers must be arrested and prosecuted for the peace and stability of Kogi State.

The activists said: “Of recent, we have seen an upsurge in the activities of some of these desperate politicians boldly sponsoring anti-democratic forces to consistently blackmail the security agencies who are carrying out their legitimate constitutional duties of protecting lives and properties and tagging them as being overzealous in keeping criminals out of the streets of Kogi State.

“These sponsors of disharmony specialise in playing one ethnic group in Kogi State against the others in their wicked and evil agenda to make sure that crisis erupts in the state which they reckon could work in their favour to clinch political offices, especially as the state’s governorship election is approaching.

“They have been engaging in criminal propaganda on social and regular media to create mass disaffection against the incumbent government in the state.

“These are the same political goons who move round the state to erect structures of ethnic acrimony and suspicion for political advantage.

“They don’t mean well for the state and Kogites are enjoined to resist anyone or group desperately trying to fan the embers of disunity and mutual acrimony in the state. They are atrocious characters with wicked and evil agenda to benefit from the crises they are provoking.

“We urge the security agencies not to relent in their efforts to rid the state of not only the criminal political merchants, but also to ensure that their backers are arrested and prosecuted for the peace and stability of Kogi State.”

The Lawyers and Activists for Good Governance, the parent body of the Concerned Lawyers and Activists Coalition, is an organization with the primary focus of advocating for justice and peace.

It consists of over 50 CSOs made of activists, lawyers and other professionals.