Lawyer to Tinubu: Respect rule of law in Abdulrasheed Bawa’s case

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Human rights lawyer Temi Salami, Esq., has criticized the ongoing detention of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the immediate past Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), asserting that it constitutes a clear breach of his constitutional rights.

Speaking at the bi-annual conference of the Centre for Community Development and Social Justice, Salami, who is the Principal Partner of LAWGEM Abuja, emphasized the fundamental principle of ‘presumption of innocence’.

According to him, the demand for the release of the suspended EFCC Chairman highlights a broader call for the respect of the rule of law and fair treatment of all citizens, irrespective of their societal status.

He stated, “The continuous detention of Abdulrasheed Bawa is a clear breach of his constitutional right to presumption of innocence, as guaranteed in section 36(5) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“This is a fundamental right that cannot and should not be denied any Nigerian, irrespective of their position in society.”

In his address, Salami directed a passionate appeal to those in power, presenting a compelling argument for the respect of the rule of law.

While urging the authorities not to infringe upon citizens’ constitutional rights, he also drew attention to the ongoing debate on the balance of power.

“The power they (elected leaders) wield is transient, and it is crucial that they do not abuse it,” he added.

The EFCC under Bawa, according to Salami, was not known for breaching fundamental rights or disrespecting the rule of law.

“I urge the relevant authorities to release him immediately and take appropriate steps to ensure that such violations do not occur in the future,” he said, further pressing his point.

Salami’s call for the rule of law extended beyond the immediate issue at hand.

He appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “depart from the culture of executive lawlessness in the past and protect jealously the rule of law.”