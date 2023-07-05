LAWMA moves to seal homes without waste bins from July

The Lagos Waste Management Authority said it will seal homes without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland beginning, starting from July 7.

The Executive Director, Finance of LAWMA, Kunle Adebiyi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the decision follows an earlier issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas two months ago.

Adebiyi urged property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes, adding that sufficient notice had been given to tenements to procure the standard waste bins.

He said, “It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment.

“By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment, and help build a city of our dream.”