Late Adeleke’s wife, Aregbesola’s loyalists, 22 others make Osun commissioner nominees

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A wife of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s late elder brother, Adenike Adeleke is one of the two female listed in the governor’s commissioner nominees list released by the State House of Assembly.

Beside the Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s wife, two former aides of ex Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Kolapo Alimi and Olabiyi Odunlade also made the list sent to the lawmakers for screening and confirmation on Friday.

While Alimi (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs) had defected to the PDP, and Odunlade (Youths and Sports), still lay claim to being member of the APC caucus loyal to Aregbesola.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson to Osun Assembly Speaker, Tiamiyu Olamide, the list read by the Speaker, Adewale Egbedun at plenary had two women, as well as former Osun State PDP Chairman, Ganiyu Olaoluwa.

Other names on the list include; Mayowa Anjorin, Barr. Oladosu Babatunde, Bayo Ogungbangbe, Sesan Oyedele, Soji Ajeigbe, Moshood Olagunju, Hon. George Alabi, Sunday Oroniyi, Abiodun Bankole, Dr. Basiru Salami, Morufu Ayofe and Sola Ogungbile.

The list also include; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Mrs Ayo Awolowo, Barr. Wole Jimi Bada, Dipo Eluwole, Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Adeyemo Festus Ademola, Barr. Jola Akintola and Mr Tola Faseru.

According to the statement, the set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the nominees before they will appear before the House for full screening and confirmation.