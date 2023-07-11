LASU VC, varsity dons, others hold day of tributes for late Lai Oso

The Lagos State University through the faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS), where Lai Oso was a professor, have held a day of tributes to honor the late communication don.

The event was held at the Buba Marwa auditorium, at the main campus, Ojo.

Oso, died in an accident on Saturday, June 24, while returning from an engagement at Delta State University.

Speaking at the event, a professor of broadcasting and Dean FCMS, Sunday Alawode, praised Oso for his exemplary and leadership qualities, he described him as “Father of Fathers.”

In his tribute, the immediate past dean of the faculty, Prof. Rotimi Williams Olatunji, mourned the demise of his mentor, confidant, pathfinder and scholar.

He described Oso as a “completely detribalised scholar and patriot” who was committed to the Nigerian project and loved his dear country.

“When people are afraid to go to the North, Prof. Oso will tell you to go that nothing will happen” On his relationship. The street language, Six and Seven, was the perfect description of how close he was with him.”

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Nike Boyo described Oso as an inspiration to a new generation of researchers.

“He emphasized the value of friendship and the necessity of networking, that many are gathered in grief and celebration of his life.”

Boyo revealed that he’s an irreparable lost for the university community.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof. Olufunsho Omobitan, a close pal and in-law of Oso was full of praises for the man who he has known for many years.

He noted that Oso was dedicated to the LASU project and his faculty and that reflected in the name he was fondly called in the faculty, “Baba Oso.”

“An eve cheerful, loving individual who opened his arms to embrace everyone, strived to made sure everyone gets better. The Vacuum created can never be filled”

There were also tributes from individuals around the world as the event was a hybrid of physical and virtual.

“If Rotimi described his relationship as six and seven, mine is seven and eight. Prof. Oso was a pastor who never drank alcohol, but he was sociable and will always call for gatherings when we meet at conferences” Prof. Eserinune McCarty Mojaye in his tribute.

Tributes were made on behalf of the departments of communication such as University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Yaba College of Technology, and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) were Oso served as a deputy rector.

Also, bodies such as the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ Lagos Chapter), the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

During the event, a documentary was displayed in honour of the deceased.

Also present at the event was his wife, Abimbola Oso children, Simisola and Moyosola, In-laws and other family members.