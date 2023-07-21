LASU Theatre Arts Dept sensitises grassroots on subsidy removal

Students of LASU, Theatre Arts Department performing drama on the impact of subsidy removal at the palace of Oloto of Oto Awori Kingdom

By Elizabeth Osayande

The 300-level students of the Theatre Arts and Music Department of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo recently embarked on an advocacy movement to sensitize those in the grassroots on the challenges and prospects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Recall that the new administration on inception announced the removal of subsidy, a move that has continued to raise concern among the citizens of the country.

It was on the above, 300l students of LASU Theatre Arts and Music department, through her annual theatre for development hosted communities in Ojo, Otto-Awori, and Iba LGAs via live performances of drama, dance, and music on the impacts of subsidy removal.

Speaking at this year’s workshop tagged: “The effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians and her economy,” the project lead, and a senior lecturer at the above department, Prof. Tunji Azeez explained that the focus was to create social awareness for the people in the grassroots with the view to harnessing available opportunities, tapping from their rich potentials, awaken their consciousness to global issues that will enable them to maximize their potential for personal economic and communal growth.

According to Azeez when the troupe visited Ojo LGA for performance: “Theatre for Development (TD), is a practice whose impact has been felt and documented globally, and a universally tested approach for education, entertainment, and empowerment, and this tool has been employed by the Theatre Arts Unit of the University to address democracy, good governance, and behavioural change for over twenty years in the grassroots.

“This workshop which features; music, dance, and drama based on the research findings, is an opportunity for LASU to contribute to local, national, and international issues affecting the community, to throw more light on the fuel subsidy removal and coping strategies for the grassroots. Most importantly, it shall suggest ways and means of solving identified problems and ensure a better society,” the veteran thespian noted.

Prof. Azeez added the group sensitise the citizens on the need to be patient with the administration’s move to remove subsidy as the move would have a positive impact in the long run.

“The current hardship faced by Nigerians is temporary as the president is working hard to ensure that the looming fuel crisis comes to an end in Nigeria.

“While we call on the authorities to urgently address the challenges the subsidy removal has brought especially on the people at the grassroots, we should know that Nigerians cannot pay for the price of decades of political and economic mismanagement of the subsidy scheme.”

On his part, the Team lead and lecturer at the department, Mr Kotin Hungbo Ovisemeho explained the impact of the initiative theatre on development impacts in the last 20 years.

” Through this initiative, we use drama to advocate as we enlighten, educate, and entertain the people on issues in society. For this project, people need to consider their actions especially as it relates to the pricing of goods and services. For instance, the elimination of subsidy brought challenges and opportunities. What we need to do as an institution is to constantly educate people and appeal to their conscience not to inflate prices spontaneously to avoid severe hardship,” Ovisemeho noted.

In his remark, the Chairman of Ojo Local Government Area, Hon Rasulu Idowu

who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Edna Uche Ubochi said it was for the people to get engaged in meaningful conversation on the impacts the subsidy has on the people and the economy.

Idowu however urged the government to invest well proceeds gotten from the subsidy.

“We must focus on diversifying our economy and reducing our over-reliance on oil revenues. This will require significant investments in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and tourism. By creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and diversifying our revenue sources, we can build a more resilient and prosperous economy for future generations.

Meanwhile, the troupe also visited the Oloto of Oto Awori Kingdom, HRM Oba Josiah Aina, where they performed a drama.

Reacting to the performance Oba Aina promised to take the demands of the students for improved life for the citizens to the authorities.