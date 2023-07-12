LASU Day of Tribute to Prof Lai Oso

L-R: Dr Simisola Asekun, Prof Oso’s daughter; Prof Adenike Boyo, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), LASU; Mrs. Abimbola Oso, wife of Prof Oso; Prof Olufunso Omobintan, DVC (Academics); Representative of LASU Bursar; and Prof Yinka Alawode, Dean, Faculty of Communication & Media Studies, LASU, during the Day of Tribute for the late Prof Lai Oso, July 11, 2023 at LASU. PHOTO: Osa Mbonu-Amadi.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

On July 11, 2023, the Lagos State University Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, LASU FCMS, gathered the general public, members of various academic communities, media professionals, journalists and institutions of higher learning to the Buba Marwa Auditorium, LASU, to pay their tributes to the late Prof Lai Oso who died in a motorcar accident on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Truly, nobody speaks evil of the dead, at least not at his or her funeral. At funerals and the orations that go with the occasions, even the worst of villains becomes a Saint. But the case of the late Prof Lai Oso is different – even the devil himself, and those who have the queer psychology of hating good people, will testify that Prof Lai Oso is a good man; a man whose heart was filled with love and compassion for others; a fatherly and wise professor who reassures students that they will succeed in academic environments where some teachers discourage and belittle students.

The Day of tributes for Prof Lai Oso began with a welcome address delivered by the Dean, FCMS, Prof Yinka Alawode, who described the late Prof Oso as “our father in the Faculty of Communication & Media Studies.”

Prof Alawode sought the indulgence of the gathering to rise for observance of a minute of silence for the respect and repose of the soul of Prof Lai Oso who lost his life while returning from Delta State University where he had gone to conduct an external examination.

Addressing the family of the late Prof Oso, especially the widow, Mrs. Abimbola Oso, who were seated at the podium during the event, Prof Alawode said: “May God be with you. May God continue to give you the strength to stand in the gap, now that you will be combining two responsibilities. This event has been put together to celebrate Prof Lai Oso who has touched lives in Nigeria and worldwide.”

Prof Alawode further described Prof Oso as “father of all; father of fathers; teacher of teachers; mentor of mentors and scholar of scholars – one who does not look down on anyone for any reason. He is always considerate on the matters of people around him. He has done his best, and he has laid down his sword, but his memory lives on in all of us that are present here today.

“Today, we are not crying, but we are celebrating the life Prof Lai Oso who has the interest of everyone around him at heart, as long as you have anything to do with him,” Alawode said.

Former Dean of FCMS, LASU, Prof Rotimi Olatunji, in his tribute, revealed that he was supposed to embark on that ill-fated journey to Delta State University with the late Prof Oso, but was not able to go. “God knows best,” he said. “So, when I heard that night on Saturday of the passing of Prof Lai Oso, my tongue was tied.”

Prof Olatunji quoted the first public message he released on the demise of Prof Oso: “Prof Lai Oso is gone! There can never be another Prof Lai Oso… What a great mentor! What a great friend! What a great scholar! What a great confidant! What a great destiny helper that he was! I am still in a state of shock; I cannot believe it. my heart is very heavy. Prof Lai Oso was everything to everybody, as he was to me. I cannot read this speech.”

Prof Olatunji mentioned a few things which he said endeared Prof Lai Oso to everyone at the faculty and LASU at large: “I first met him physically in 2004 when he came for one-year sabbatical appointment in LASU. And for that one year, he gave LASU a professional Masters degree programme in communication studies. Many of our guests today and many of the brilliant ones that came calling then have earned their Ph.D., both in Nigeria and outside. That was 2004/2005.

“At the School of Communication, he came again in 2011 as our substantive Dean and leader in the faculty. He said we must start a Ph.D. programme, and that was what we did. By 2014, we have commenced a Ph.D. programme in LASUSOC, now FCMS. The first four pioneering candidates (of the Ph.D. programme) are senior lecturers and associate professors today,” Prof Olatunji said.

In her own tribute, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, represented by Prof Adenike Boyo, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) said: “On behalf of the entire staff and students of LASU, I commiserate with the family and friends of Prof Lai Oso who passed away on June 24, 2023 at the age of 68 years. The departed played different roles in the lives of the different people sited in this auditorium.”

The V.C described Prof Lai Oso as a good husband to his wife, a good father to his children, a good colleague to the members of the Faculty of Communication & Media Studies, a mentor, a good teacher and a good friend to all who had a relationship with him.

“However, I consider him a fine Nigerian professor of communication, an administrator, an inspiration to a new generation of professors. Above all, Prof Oso was a prudent man who selflessly gave all his service to the university.

“Death is inevitable. It is however at moments like this that we remind ourselves that we are mortals. It is also an opportunity for us to reflect on the purpose of life.”

She said Prof Oso’s life exemplified the value of friendship and networking. She spoke about the generosity of the spirit and virtues of the late Prof Oso, saying “we are consoled by the fact that he lived a good life and touched many lives…He was a great man… May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also delivering his tribute, founder, chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, represented by Mr. Kingsley Uranta, Operations Manager, Channels TV, said the loss of Prof Lai Oso will remain irreplaceable in our hearts. “His legacies will forever be resident with the industry he dedicated his life to. Prof Oso’s contributions to the field of mass communication (is huge).

“As a professor at the LASU, he imparted knowledge, wisdom and passion par excellence. With unwavering dedication, he nurtured the minds of aspiring journalists and media professionals, shaping them into capable individuals ready to tackle the challenges (of the job).”

Momoh also spoke about the “immeasurable contributions of Prof Oso, the lives he touched, the minds he shaped, and the inspirations he instilled,” saying “they will continue to resonate through the generations of media professionals who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him.”

Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director, International Press Centre, who represented many other media-related organisations said “Prof Lai Oso was always readily available at any forum or gathering where media development, press freedom, the rights of journalists, the role of media in democracy, etc., are being discussed.

“I can also attest to the fact that he was a chief mentor of people. Prof Lai Oso will encourage you, nurture you and tell you that you have not done enough. So, if today, I stand before you as a Ph.D. student, it is because of the encouragement by a person like Prof Lai Oso. We will miss his scholarship and his presence at our fora. We will also miss the very fact that he is always available and personable. He had a smiling face all the time; even when he is giving orders, he is giving it in a very soft manner. His life is like the Harley’s Comet that comes to the world at every 89 years or so. The monumental work he had done will stand as monuments in his name that will remain indelible in the footprint of media, communication and journalism in Nigeria,” Mr. Arogundade said.

Thanking everyone who had come to pay their respects to his father, Barrister Moyoso Oso, son of the late Prof Lai Oso, said they have always known that their father was a good man, but they never knew that he was so much loved to that extent.

Present at the event also was Prof Lai Oso’s daughter, Dr Simisola Asekun, a lecturer at the department of Micro-biology, LASU.

The musical band belonging to the department of music, LASU, provided solemn and heart-rending music throughout the event.