Lanre Shittu Motors to export Nigeria-assembled LSM vehicles brand

By Theodore Opara

LANRE Shittu Motors has announced plans to start exporting a new brand of vehicles assembled in Nigeria to other African countries.

The vehicles would carry the LSM brand name and be sold locally and in the other countries as some of the best products from Nigeria.

Managing director and CEO of the company, Mr. Taiwo Shittu, who disclosed this in an interview with some journalists in Lagos, said: “We have brand new vehicles coming in very soon. They would be in our brand name, LSM.”

He also revealed that before the end of the year, the company will unveil electric and CNG vehicles assembled at the Lanre Shittu Motors plant in Ogun State.

Shittu said the LSM vehicle rollout will commence with pickup trucks and commercial vehicles such as small buses (Korope), two- and three-ton trucks, mass transit buses, and electric buses, adding that “gradually, we would be going into the cars and heavy-duty trucks.”

While noting that the project would not only benefit the investors but also create job opportunities for the masses, the MD said, “It will not only add value to Lanre Shittu Motors but to the country, and the “value-added” for the country is that we will be able to export these vehicles outside Nigeria. And hopefully, we will get more foreign investors coming to Nigeria. Who says GM and other automakers cannot invest in LSM?”

Shittu said that the company would start exporting to West African countries before moving to other regions and outside Africa, adding, “We need indigenous companies to start doing things well and exporting their products, not just importing. Importing is costing the country a lot of money. We will be creating more jobs for people with this project. We will have a lot of businesses spring up from this: battery, tyre, glass, and fabric and leather seat making companies for the vehicles in Nigeria.”

Shittu said some investors were already talking to the company about the project, adding that they were only waiting for the policy and legislation from the government.

He expressed optimism that the Bola Tinubu administration would favour investors and investment in the country, stressing, “he restructured Lagos as the state governor many years ago. He is a master strategist.”

The MD said the company planned to make it a huge success, having nurtured many foreign auto brands from ground zero to the top in Nigeria. He added, “We made JAC and Mack brands popular in Nigeria. There is no reason why we cannot build our own brand. A good thing is coming from Nigeria, and Nigerians should be prepared for it.”