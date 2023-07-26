Lagos Reps member urges LASU to provides jobs, admission for Badagry indigenes

Hon Sesi Oluwaseun, Member, House of Representatives, Badagry Federal Constituency and VC Lagos State University of Education, Prof Bilikis Bidemi Lafiaji-Okunneye with the management team of the University during a visit to the institution

By Etop Ekanem

Member representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Lagos state, at the national assembly, Hon. Prince Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan has appealed to the management of Lagos State University, (LASU) and Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) to provides jobs opportunity and admission to Badagry indigenes of Lagos state.

Hon. Whingan who made this appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to the management of LASU and LASUED respectively said his visit is to familiarize himself with the universities’ authorities in order to form synergies at improving job and admission opportunities for the indigenes of Badagry Federal Constituency and as exploring ways to develop the universities.

Hon. Whingan who was in company of the Federal Character Commissioner representing Lagos State at the commission in Abuja, Hon. Abdulwasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah thanked the Vice Chancellor and the management for taking the Badagry Federal Constituency and other Lagos State indigenes into account, stating that he is National Assembly to represent the interests of Badagry and Lagos State.

Whingan who promised to do everything he could to help the University get its dues and attention from the federal government, charged the school authority for more jobs and student admission, noting that he is impressed with the percentage of non-academic job opportunities given to Badagry by LASU, and should extends to academics as well.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Admin, Prof. Adenike Boyo, thanked Hon. Whingan for his foresight and his visit to the University to establish mutual relationship that will benefit both parties, pointing out that the Badagry Federal Constituency has benefited much in terms of non-academic job opportunities and student admission at LASU.

She said because the University is state-owned, it has always taken into account the indigenous interests of all Lagosians from Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, and Lagos Island Epe. She promised that the university would continue to prioritize the state while respecting the rights of other non-indigenous students.

The VC also expressed satisfaction, claiming that Badagry is being represented in the new administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by a very young, brilliant, smart, and responsive national assembly member. She concluded by saying she hopes to see a landmark project named after Badagry at LASU.

The DVC (Academic), Prof. Olufunsho Omobitan, and the Registrar, Mr. Emmanuel A. Fanu, who confirmed the VC’s claims said Hon. Whingan’s courtesy visit to LASU was unprecedented, adding that no member of the House of Representatives had visited the university to foster a mutual relationship, saying they are proud of Whingar being a Badagrian.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED, Oto-Ijanikin). Prof. Biliki Lafiaji-Okunneye has described Hon. Prince Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan as a competent representative with qualities of a good leader.

Prof. Lafiaji urged the lawmaker to always intervene on behalf of the university when necessary, particularly when the Federal Government is involved. She specifically mentioned the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) as an area in which the university may require the assistance of a National Assembly lawmaker, stating that such intervention for the university would have a huge impact on the school’s development.

In his response, Hon Whingan thanked Prof. Lafiaji for her innovative ideas in leading the institution to greatness, promising to do his best through other relevant government agencies to ensure LASUED receives what is due to it, adding that he would be ready to support the university at any time, urging the institution’s authority to continue to give consideration to the people of Badagry y in terms of student admission and job opportunities.

“I am grateful for your help throughout the process, as well as the warm reception you gave me and my team at the institution’s management meeting.” It’s a rare distinction. Ma, I admire your leadership skills as the university’s first VC. As a lawmaker representing Badagry, I will do everything in my power in the National Assembly and through other relevant government agencies to ensure LASUED receives what they are due. I promise to make myself available whenever this great citadel needs me.”

“I am here on this courtesy visit to see how we can develop a mutual relationship that will maximize the creation of job opportunities and student admission for the people of Badagry and, by extension, indigenes of Lagos State.”

“I appreciate the positive response from you and the management team. “I am using this medium to reiterate my commitment to prioritizing education and job creation as I speak in the National Assembly for the good people of Badagry Federal Constituency.”

Hon. Prince Sesi Whingan had earlier with his entourage from the Badagry Federal Constituency, APC chieftains, Elder Avigbe Joshua, Hon. Prince Wale Adesina, and Hon. Dansu Dominic during his visit to the University paid a royal visit to His Royal Highness, Oloto of Oto-Awori, Oba Josiah Olanrewaju Aina, in his palace.