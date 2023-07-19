Lagos nabs fake enforcement officers

…N15,500 extorted from me, victim

…as Lagos seeks public collaboration against extortion, vandalism, theft

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Task Force, in collaboration with the Transport Operations Compliance Unit of the state Ministry of Transportation, have arrested some suspects who were parading themselves as transport enforcement personnel.

The suspects were nabbed at different parts of Agege area as part of measures by the Lagos State Government to sanitize the transport sector against individuals parading themselves as government enforcement personnel.

The fake enforcement officers paraded at the Ministry of Transportation identified as; Olayinka Daniel, Shola Babarinde and Ilesanmi, were reported by a motorist who claimed they had forcefully gained access to his vehicle and accused him of not having a Stage Carriage Permit.

He further claimed that he was asked to pay N15,500, despite having other vehicle documents.

The fake enforcement personnel later confessed in addition to the alleged fine collected, to have been selling unauthorized Local Government Emblems to vehicle operators plying the area under the supervision of one “Mr. Tunji” who live around Oniwaya axis in Agege area.

In another development, some fake enforcement officials were also arrested at Ago Palace Way, Okota for illegal extortion of truck drivers.

They claimed to be working for the Local Government but they were unable to provide identification upon their arrest.

Reacting to the fraudulent surge of the activities of the fake enforcers, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, stated that while the culprits have been handed over to the Police, assured that decisive actions would be taken on them in line with the Lagos State Traffic Law 2018, for tainting the name of the State Government and inflicting pains on motorists.

Reiterating the position of the government on criminality, Toriola also warned against;; destruction and theft of Road Signs and other road furniture across the State.

He stated that investigations have revealed that unauthorized cart pushers and metal scrap collectors were the major perpetrators of the dastardly act.

According to Toriola, “For instance, there was a road sign already vandalised and in the process of being taken away in a truck when the suspects were apprehended.

“This is to sound a note of warning that anyone found guilty of such act will be penalized in line with the Transport Reform Law 2018.”