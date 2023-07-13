Lagos-Ibadan expressway: Unending gridlock lingers, completion date unknown

By Kingsley Adegboye

COMMUTERS, motorists and residents, who ply the ever-busy the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, are experiencing nightmare, after the Eid-el-kabir celebration (Sallah holidays) as the notorious traffic jam returned to the road in full swing, due to on-going reconstruction of the dual carriageway.

The gridlock, which is more noticeable on inward Berger carriageway, usually builds up in the evening to late hours of the morning, while traffic on inward Lagos carriageway has been relatively light and almost free in some cases, after the Sallah holidays.

The reason for this, Vanguard observed, is that traffic diversion from New Garage, Berger, to the completed portion of the expressway inward Lagos, is shorter than the diversion from Otedola Bridge section to New Garage inward the Kara axis.

While it takes shorter period to navigate through the barricaded lane inward Lagos from New Garage, it takes longer time to go through the barricaded lane between Otedola Bridge and New Garage inward Kara.

This explains why traffic is more from the Lagos end than from the Kara end.

FG, contractor mum on date for completion

Meanwhile, efforts to get the new date for completion of the project, being handled by construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., from the Director of the Federal Highways in South-West, Adedamola Kuti, were unsuccessful, as WhatsApp message and calls to him were not responded to.