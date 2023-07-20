Lagos govt embarks on statewide sensitisation against building collapse

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), on Thursday, embarked on a state-wide campaign to educate residents on building regulations and control across all local councils to tame building collapse.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the exercise was “Compliance to Building Regulations – An Antidote to Building Collapse”.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the procession of cluster 11 compromising Mainland, Yaba, Bariga and Somolu Districts, reports that the team moved through inner streets, major roads and markets.

The team led by Mrs Funmilayo Bashua, Supervising Director of Yaba District Office of LASBCA, made announcements, shared fliers and engaged in interactions to explain procedures to passersby.

At Alade Market in Somolu, they interacted with traders, market leaders, transporters, motorists and other residents.

Bashua explained the roles of various agencies and what to do at various levels before coming to LASBCA for approvals and supervision.

She told NAN the team was on the roads to sensitise and plead with residents of the zone on the need to build right and be on the right side of the law, to avert collapse.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki, told journalists that the exercise was holding simultaneously across all the 20 local governments to create awareness on requirements and approvals needed before construction.

Oki appealed to Lagos residents to embrace voluntary compliance with all laws guiding building construction.

He also advised residents to consult building professionals, obtain development permit, and make use of quality materials for construction works, to curb incessant building collapse.

Oki said that the programme was to create awareness on the need to build in accordance with stipulated laws, to prevent building collapse and avoidable loss of lives and property.

The General Manager explained that sealing off buildings or demolition were usually last options for the state government, if residents kept shunning laid-down rules and regulations.

A statement shared by Mrs Adetayo Asagba, Asst. Director, of Public Affairs, LASBCA, gave insights into the visit of the Ikorodu team.

Speaking at his Palace in Ikorodu, the Adegboruwa of Igbogbo kingdom, Oba Semiu Kasali, commended the concept of bringing the awareness campaign closer to the grassroots.

He said that the rally would go a long way in educating the residents on building regulations and application.

The traditional ruler emphasised the need for effective synergy between all relevant stakeholders and advised the government to carry out more sensitisation.

He said it would help people to distinguish between the services of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and LASBCA.

Kasali suggested that the State Government should develop a template that explains the responsibilities of each concerned agency and their roles in building regulations.

The traditional ruler promised to get the template printed in banner format and erect it in the palace for everyone to see, enabling them to acquire more knowledge on building regulations and control.

The Chief Whip of the Professional Carpenter and Furniture Association in Ikorodu Branch, Mr Ajagunna Olusoji Dada, commended the government and LASBCA management for organising the programme.

He said it would reduce building collapse while advising residents to engage the services of qualified carpenters and other artisans for their building projects.