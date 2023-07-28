Lagos CP Owohunwa, police officers visit robbers’ den after Vanguard report

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa and other officers of the Command visited the trouble spots at the Orile Iganmu state along the Lagos-Badagry expressway, following a Thursday report by Vanguard on the area becoming the den of robbers.

This was disclosed by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, via Twitter with the pictures of the CP and his men.

Vanguard earlier reported that the disastrous conditions of roads at Doyin, Orile Iganmu, has turned it into a hot spot for traffic robbery, leaving commuters distressed.

The report further stated that this was due to the incessant activities of miscreants taking advantage of the situation.

Some of the residents of the area spoke to Vanguard about their plight in the hand of the criminals operating on the highway, as the road, for over four months, has remained in a dilapidated condition, with little or no progress made by the state government towards its repair.

“They parade the long stretch of the road from Doyin bus stop to the top of the bridge in groups of 10s and 20s and descend heavily on motorists in the traffic build-up. The only people they don’t attack are truck drivers, but they always warn them not to intervene whenever they are carrying out their operations, else they will start attacking them also,” a source said.

Reacting to the urgent intervention after the report, Hundeyin wrote, “BOOTS ON THE GROUND: @LagosPoliceNG CP Idowu Owohunwa and his operations officers visit trouble spots at Orile along Lagos-Badagry Expressway where there have been recent reports of robberies and other vices. Keeping Lagos State safe and secure remain our priority.”