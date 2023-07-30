Lagos council unveils multi-million naira projects ‘Remi Tinubu Hall’

…splashes over 19M on residents, staff

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, has inaugurated two magnificent multi million naira buildings constructed for community use as part of activities commemorating the second year anniversary of the present administration.

Similarly, several gift items and cash support were presented by the council to residents, retired members of staff, redeployed management staff and former political officers who served the council between 2017 to 2021.

While a total number of 250 residents received the sum of N50, 000 cash each, others got undisclosed amount of cash with standing electric fans added to that of the retirees.

One of the commissioned edifices is the multi purpose ultra modern Town Hall built for residents of Ikaare Community, an Island located along the Lagos-Badagry waterways.

Tagged:”Senator Oluremi Tinubu Hall,” the ultra modern community hall, completed within eight months, is said to be first of its kind to be constructed by a Local Government Council chairman in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Oriade LCDA, Ramotallai Hassan, while briefing the media on activities commemorating her second year anniversary, at the weekend, said the construction of the hall was in fulfillment of her campaign promise to the community, just as she donated 20 standing OX industrial fans for the hall.

While handing over the hall to the residents, Hassan, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, charged them to own it and take good care by protecting it from vandals and looters.

According to her: “Today, we are using this ante hall to mark our 2nd year in office, it is your property, you have to maintain it because government property belongs to you make sure that you don’t vandalise it, make sure you take good care of it so that tomorrow you will not come and ask for town hall again, but another thing that will bring merriment and good things to your community.”

In addition, the chairman, promised to supply all the required furniture such as: desks and benches needed in the only public primary school in the community, having been informed by the traditional ruler of the town Oba (Dr. ) Kayode Akinyemi that the pupils were sitting on bare floor.

Also, in his speech, representative of the Lagos State Governor, Prince Bayo Osiyemi, thanked all the traditional rulers and chiefs in the state for their support for the victory of the Governor and that of President Bola Tinubu at the last polls.

He commended Hassan for her giant strides in providing the dividend of democracy to the residents, noting that the warmth reception by the people was a testament to her good performance.

Osiyemi, who is the immediate past Lagos State Commissioner of Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, disclosed that the state government will soon roll out palliatives measures to cushion the effect of pain of the removal of fuel subsidy.

While commenting on the other building named after late Chief Yinusa Adisa Akinlola, sited within the Council Secretariat, Hassan said it is a 3-in- one office complex that will be occupied by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps, LNSC and Community Development Committee, CDC.

On the cash gift, 250 residents were presented with the sum of N12.5 million, 23 retirees N2.3 million, 22 management staff got N2 million and another N2.2 million for 11 former political office holders.