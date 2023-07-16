Lady, 28, found dead in Lagos hotel after night with lover

By Efe Onodjae

The body of a 28-year-old lady has been discovered in a room in a hotel located at 102 Yale Okeowo Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

The incident took place on Wednesday when a young man checked into the hotel with the lady. After some minutes, he reportedly left the lady in the room. The young man, identified as Kelvin in the receipt provided by the hotel receptionist, is now the prime suspect in the crime.

According to sources, the grim discovery was made on Thursday morning when the body of the young lady was found. A staff member of the hotel, speaking on condition of anonymity, recounted the sequence of events to Sunday Vanguard. She said: “A young man arrived at the hotel around 11 p.m. on Wednesday with his girlfriend, who appeared to be around 28 years old. He made a transfer payment of N9,000 for the lodging and entered the room with her. Shortly after, he came downstairs, inquiring about the closing time of the hotel gate as he planned to visit a club.

“He assured us that he would return soon because his girlfriend was still inside the room. The following morning, despite numerous attempts to gain access by knocking on the door, there was no response.

“Peering through the window, we were alarmed to see a leg on the floor. We immediately alerted the manager, who subsequently contacted the Ago Palace Division of the police. Upon breaking open the door, a horrifying sight awaited us: a lifeless, unclothed body of a lady lying on the floor.”