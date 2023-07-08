Ladoja shuns ceremony as Makinde re-elevates 10 Ibadan high chiefs to kings

Rashidi Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State re-opened the record earlier set by late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, five years ago in the state by elevating the status of members of the Olubadan-in-Council to crown-wearing high chiefs (kings).

Saturday Vanguard recalls that the then Olubadan, late Oba Saliu Adetunji and some of his chiefs, among whom were the then Otun Olubadan (now Olubadan), Lekan Balogun; Balogun of Ibadan land, Owolabi Olakulehin and others who are also members of the Olubadan-In-Council had been engaged in a conflict.

The crisis reached its peak in August 2017 when late Governor Ajimobi, presented staffs of office to about 21 chiefs who were promoted to the status of kings.

The crises between late Oba Adetunji, and his High chiefs was put to rest when Ajimobi’s successor, Makinde withdrew their crowns as part of the condition to settle out of court.

The Court of Appeal in Ibadan had on August 23 last year, referred parties in the controversial coronation to a lower court.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde about four months ago, sought the approval of the state House of Assembly to amend section 28 of the Oyo State Chieftaincy Law 2023 to allow traditional heads to wear beaded crowns based on the requests to the state government by the high chiefs.

The governor said his request to seek the approval of the assembly to review the chieftaincy law was in order to further improve the process.

He said the proposed amendment, when fully effective, would empower him as the sole authority without consultations with the Chiefs to grant approvals for wearing of beaded crowns.

By this move, Ibadan has one Olubadan that becomes the imperial majesty and ten senior ranking obas.

The ascension line to the Olubadan remains unchanged as the Otun and Osi lines continue in the historical path to oba.

The installation witnessed a mammoth crowd which was held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Friday, with the presence of traditional rulers from neighbouring Ogun and Osun States who stormed the city to rejoice with the new kings.

At the installation, Makinde said: “We are not changing the history but promoting and elevating the Ibadan traditional hierarchy. The coronation of the new Obas will not undermine the authority of the Olubadan nor alter the Olubadan succession arrangements in anyway. Our administration is rather consolidating and elevating the status of Olubadan.”

With a stiff resistance from one of the High Chiefs in the Olubadan-In-Council, Rashidi Ladoja who opposed the development, not a few residents and indigenes of Ibadan had also voiced their opposition to the re-enthronement of more obas in Ibadan, with the former Governor Ladoja challenging Makinde’s move. Makinde noted that the consenting authority is the Olubadan and not the governor.

He added that the elevation was in line with what the people of the ancient city requested.

He said, “We are here for one thing, the Olubadan of Ibadan is crowning his High Chiefs as Obas. It is not the government that is giving the High Chiefs crowns. I am not in the line. What is happening today is internal. If the royal father said there is a need for reform, me, as the governor, will support them. Out of the 11 High Chiefs we have in Ibadan, 10 of them have been crowned today. Even in a democracy, the majority will have its way while the minority will have their say and we have had them, and anyone that is not satisfied can go to Court.”