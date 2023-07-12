Labour dispels rumours of Gov Otu owing June Salary

…says governor paid June Pension , Salary quietly – TUC Chairman

…Issues of development are progressive – CPS

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Following rumours of Cross River government owing June Salary, Trade Union Congress, TUC, on Wednesday dispelled such and confirmed that the Gov. Bassey Otu led administration has paid both pension for the month of June.

In an unusual development Gov Otu however paid pensions first before salary and no worker in Cross River is being owed.

Speaking with Vanguard in Calabar on Wednesday TUC chairman in Cross River, Com. Monday Ogbodum said that Pension and June Salary has been duly paid.

“There is no Civil servant that is owed June Salary , pensions have also been paid as a matter of fact this time the governor decided to prioritize Senior Citizens , and it is welcome development.

“He has started creating his own path to the growth and development of the state, and we know his leadership style is also unique , we believe that better days are ahead for the state with his modus operandi,” Ogbodum said.

When contacted the Chief Press Secretary to Gov Otu, Emmanuel Ogbeche told Vanguard exclusively that issues are being handled holistically by this administration.

“All we need at this point is a little patience, Governor Bassey Otu is taking a cursory look into all findings and reports by the committee Viz a Viz available resources, numbers and so on there are things that need urgent intervention while some require long term planing every of those things would be handled .

“Pensions have been paid salary also, Organised labour can confirm all that , so we are proactive in our approach but it’s not a one fell swoop thing .

“We are going to be meticulous and holistic in our approach so that every sector that needs attention will be handled effectively to give value ,” he said.