LAAC key stakeholder for aviation industry — NiMet DG

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Director-General/CEO of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, has described the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC, as a key stakeholder to unlocking potentials of the aviation industry.

Matazu spoke at the 2023 LAAC annual conference in Lagos, where he emphasized that sustaining the industry requires all stakeholders within and outside the industry to play their critical roles.

He said, “Sustaining the industry requires that all stakeholders within and outside the industry play critical roles that are not only patriotic but that will not sabotage socio-economic development of the industry and the nation at large. It requires patriotism, honesty, integrity, and diligence of public and private institutions including national and international stakeholders.

“We have learnt by COVID experience that the industry is highly dynamic, vulnerable, fast-paced in terms of changing technology, and thus requires forward thinking initiatives and policies to keep up with success.

“The industry therefore requires strategic long-term planning and innovations in relation to aviation business or economics, manpower management and competencies, infrastructure development, airline management, airport operations, public-private sector financing, airport security, safety of lives and property among many others. Hence, the theme for this year’s annual conference is very apt.

“The role of the media in nation building is very important and it requires courage, selflessness and truth while being patriotic. Such is the role of LAAC in the aviation industry. As the Nigeria’s aviation media umbrella body with the responsibility of ensuring adequate coverage and reportage of activities within the industry, LAAC is strategic to the Visibility, Relevance and Growth of the Industry”.

He urged various stakeholders in the aviation industry to heed early warnings for early actions that can avert dire consequences.

“Dear LAAC, aviation agencies, airline operators, aviation stakeholders, and the media, I urge us to uptake the early warning for early action information from the Agency into your plans and programmes even beyond aviation for continuous proactive actions to avert losses, promote sustainable development and improve livelihoods.

“I also commend the strategic partnerships of all the stakeholders present here today and charge you all to remain unflinching as we continue to work together for the Sustainable development of our industry and our dear nation” he stated.