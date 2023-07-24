LAAC conference: Experts to address new technology, airline financing, others

By Prince Okafor

Stakeholders will address the emerging changes in the approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing, amongst others at the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC, conference this week.

Aviation World gathered that this year’s conference with the theme: ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies,’ is expected to attract key stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry who would dissect the country’s aviation industry, its present status, inhibiting factors and the way forward.

In a statement signed by the organiser, the theme was informed by the emerging changes in the approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing and other aspects of the aviation industry.

Dr. Emmanuel Merobole, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation is the Guest of Honour, while Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) would present the keynote address.

Engr. Akin Olateru, the Director-General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) as the lead speaker would present an all-inclusive paper on ‘Funding Manpower Development In Nigeria’s Aviation Industry In The 21st Century,’ while Roland Iyayi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TopBrass Aviation would deliver an all-interactive paper on ‘Enhancing Airlines Profitability In Africa.’

Already, a larger part of the aviation stakeholders have confirmed their participation physically and virtually.