Kwara revolutionises teaching practices; trains over 6,000 teachers in digital skills

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Kwara State Government has distributed approximately 5,603 teacher tablets and 872 smartphones to teachers and headteachers across 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Mrs Kemi Adeoshun, Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, highlights the importance of the flagship basic educational reform programme commitment to evidence-based approaches.

Adeoshun stated, “Through comprehensive packages that include structured lesson plans, learning materials, and ongoing teacher support, KwaraLEARN has revolutionised teaching practices in Kwara State.

“By supporting teachers with structured pedagogy programmes, we have witnessed a remarkable improvement in student learning outcomes.”

She noted that in low and middle-income countries, the ability of children to read and comprehend simple texts by age 10 is a significant challenge.

“The Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel, GEEAP, has identified cost-effective interventions that can make a difference.

“KwaraLEARN is dedicated to transforming education in Kwara State’s public primary schools, in line with the recommendations of the 2023 Cost-Effective Approaches to Improve Global Learning Report by GEEAP,” Adeoshun stated.

She continued, “By implementing structured pedagogy programmes, the Kwara State Government through KwaraLEARN is empowering teachers and fostering increased learning gains, especially in foundational literacy and numeracy, while keeping costs low.

“The Smart Buys report emphasises the crucial role of supporting teachers with structured pedagogy programmes, and this is what KwaraLEARN offers.

“Over 6,000 teachers and headteachers have already been trained and upskilled through the programme, resulting in a remarkable improvement in student learning outcomes.

“These devices serve as valuable tools for educators to enhance their teaching methodologies and engage students more effectively.

“By aligning with the “Smart Buys” recommendation of targeting teaching instruction based on individual learning levels, KwaraLEARN ensures that teachers can adapt their approaches to address the specific needs of each pupil.

“At KwaraLEARN, quality education goes beyond teacher training and support. The programme recognises the importance of providing pupils with the necessary resources for a conducive learning environment.

“Through the distribution of over 1,200,000 textbooks and other learning materials, KwaraLEARN has made a significant impact on 872 schools currently enrolled in the programme.

“Building on remarkable achievements so far, KwaraLEARN is entering Phase III, expanding our reach and impact to over 700 additional schools, catering to more than 64,000 pupils, across six new local government areas – Edu, Ifelodun, Isin, Kaiama, Moro, and Oyun LGAs .

“This expansion also includes the enrolment of 3,500 teachers and headteachers strengthening the human capital within the education system and ensuring sustainable growth and development in the region.

“KwaraLEARN’s commitment to evidence-based approaches, as highlighted by the Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel, has made it a transformative force in education in Nigeria.

“By supporting teachers with structured pedagogy programmes, equipping them with technology, and providing pupils with essential learning materials, KwaraLEARN has become a shining example of an effective intervention fostering sustainable development, and unlocking the full potential of education in Kwara State.”

Prof. Raheem Adaramaja, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB Chairman, stressed the impact of technology in the classroom.

Adaramaja stated, “Through the distribution of teacher tablets and smartphones, KwaraLEARN has empowered teachers to integrate technology into their teaching methodologies, enhancing the learning experience for students.

“By equipping teachers with the necessary tools and resources, we are fostering a more engaging and interactive learning environment.”