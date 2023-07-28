Kwara Reps, Ahmed Adam Saba assures diligence in the Committees duties.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

A Member of House Representatives,representing Edu/Moro/Patigi of Kwara state in the House of Representatives,Hon. Ahmed Adam Saba has assured members of his constituency and other stakeholders that he would discharge his duties responsibly

as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship group, Belgium, and Member of the ‘Appropriation Committee’.

The lawmaker also commended the Speaker Rt Hon Tajudeen Abas for the confidence he reposed in him by the appointments in the two committees.

Hon Adam said this in a letter of Appreciation he wrote to the Speaker, a copy of which was made available to Vanguard in ilorin.

The letter reads,”Let’s me start by congratulating all of us for being part of this epoch making project of ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of our Leader, Mr. President, Commander In Chiefs of the Arms Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, having unveiled the standing committees that will monitor the ministries/agencies and departments, in order to collectively achieve the agenda of Mr. President for the progress and development of the nation”, Hon. Saba Said.

He added,”Let’s me first of all, express my heartfelt gratitude to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Tajudeen Abas for appointing me in the following committees; as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship group, Belgium, and Member of the coveted ‘Appropriation Committee’ under the stewardship of Rt. Hon. Speaker, Tajudeen Abas.

“Your uncommon leadership has proved you to be an exceptional motivator, as you lead 359 members of the House of Representatives.

“Once again, let me seize this unique opportunity to felicitate with all my colleagues in the 10th assembly (House of Representatives) who have already been appointed into one committee or another.

“A hearty congratulations to us all. In no distance time, we will celebrate together; humming the lyrics of our Nation’s National Anthem. It is such a divine opportunity to work under your esteemed committee.

He however noted in the letter,”I, hereby most graciously appreciate the confidence you reposed in my ability to deliver in this role, and pledge to discharge my functions to the best of my ability. So, help me Allah. May Allah continue to bless this dispensation with great achievements in our respective constituencies”. Concluded the letter.