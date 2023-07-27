Kwara Police warns against inciting religious videos on social media

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command has cautioned various religious bodies in the state against posting inciting videos that could cause religious crisis in the state.

In view of this,the Command has deployed team of policemen to extensively patrol the city and arrest anyone found undermining the efforts of the security agencies to secure the state.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Spokesman of the Command, Ajayi Okasanmi made available to journalists in Ilorin on Thursday.

According to the statement,”The Kwara State Police Command wishes to advise the good people of Kwara State, especially people of diverse religious beliefs, to exercise restraint in expressing grievances whenever they arise.

“This advice becomes necessary in view of recent happenings between some Islamic clerics and some traditional worshippers popularly called ‘Isese’ in Ilorin metropolis.

“There are lots of inciting videos circulating on different social media platforms from both religious bodies threatening fire and brimstone if one thing or the order was not done, bringing into doubt the belief that Kwara State is a State of harmony.

“In order to douse the tension, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, psc+, FISN, invited the two groups to a meeting where both parties were given the opportunity to air their grievances and a middle-of-the ground agreement was reached.

“Consequently, both parties were advised to maintain the peace while a lasting solution to the crisis was enabled.

“The CP also advised the parties to warn their followers posting inciting videos on social media platforms to desist forthwith, noting that Kwara State is a State of harmony, and as such, all hands must be on deck to ensure that every effort must be made to make the state remain so.

“To this end, teams of policemen have been deployed to extensively patrol the city and arrest anyone found undermining the efforts of the security agencies to secure the state.

“Finally, the command wishes to emphasize that while the right to freedom of religion as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution is sacred, respect for the culture and tradition of the people in a particular community is also important.”The statement concluded.