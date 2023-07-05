Kwara Gov greets Belgore SAN at birthday

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitated legal giant and statesman Mohammed Dele Belgore (SAN) on his birthday, calling him a fine gentleman and patriot who continues to inspire young people to greater heights.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitated legal giant and statesman Mohammed Dele Belgore (SAN) on his birthday, calling him a fine gentleman and patriot who continues to inspire young people to greater heights.

The Governor made the greetings in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye commended the senior advocate for his continuous commitments to a Kwara that serves the interest of everyone, which AbdulRazaq says could be seen in Belgore’s consistent support for the administration and its pro-people policies and programmes.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kwara State, I send our hearty congratulations to MDB, as he is fondly called, on this auspicious occasion of his birthday. From his legal career to his involvement in politics, Belgore SAN stands for progressiveness and collective good,” a statement quoted the Governor as saying.

“We pray Allah, exalted is He, to continue to guide and bless the renowned arbitrator and give him long life in good health.”