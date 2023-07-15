Kwara command of Nigeria Customs rakes N6.2B in 3 months

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of Nigeria Customs has generated a total sum of N6,246 485,827.97(Six BillionTwo Hundred and Forty-Six Million Four Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty -Seven Naira Ninety -Seven kobo) in the last three months (April-June 2023).

The State Controller ,Comptroller Kehinde Ilesanmi who disclosed this at a press conference in Ilorin on Friday added that N9.8 Billion was remitted to federation account between January and June 2023 when he took over the mantle of leadership.

He noted that the said amount is above what was collected from (January-June 2022) with the sum of N5.7B.

State Controller also said that 56 seizures of different items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N48.88M was seized between April-June 2023 at border areas of Okuta, Chikanda and Bukoro in kwara northern part of the state

He listed the items to include 9 units of used vehicles of different types,813 bags of foreign parboiled rice(50kg each),24,950 litres of Petroleum product in 998 jeri cans and 14 kegs of vegetable oil of 25 litres among others.

He noted that Kwara command,” is uncompromising in its mandate of enforcing legitimate trade and facilitating trade among local industries,”adding that,”this has encouraged stakeholders to make prompt payment of necessary duties to the federation account and this led to increase in the command revenue profit. “

The Controller also called on economic saboteurs in the state to,”steer clear of kwara area Command and engage in meaningful ventures or else they will meet their Waterloo.”

He said that the command under his leadership,”has gone beyond revenue collection/generation to creating an enabling environment for legitimate businesses to thrive in line with the mandate of the newly appointed Ag.Comptroller General of Customs. “

He also commended the supports of traditional rulers and other stakeholders in achieving the feat saying,” the patriotic collaboration and tremendous assistance we always receive from traditional rulers,eminent personalities and some host communities including members of the press in our resolute drive against smuggling in the overall interest of our dear nation is appreciated”