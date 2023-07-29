Kumuyi charges youth to imbibe all-round discipline

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

As the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK enters day three in Oke Owode, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, Pastor William Kumuyi, Saturday, charged the youth to imbibe and practice all-round discipline to achieve their dreams and goals of success.

Kumuyi gave the charge in his message titled ‘Believing Beyond Limitations of Natural Youth’ with three parts of the message; The Boundaries of Limitations Beyond for the Natural Youth; The Breaking of Limitations for the Newborn Youth; and the Breakthrough Beyond Limitations as Noble Youth, during the Impact Academy Programme on the sidelines of the GCK, with the theme ‘Beyond Limitations’, which had thousands of young people from the secondary school, tertiary institutions, and young professionals including those who hooked up to the programme from across Africa, Europe, Asia, America, Oceania and Australia via the various social media platforms.

The international evangelist encouraged them to have strong and resolved beliefs coupled with resilience pointing them to one of the texts he read, Mark 9:23, which says “….if thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth…” including their aspirations and where they target to be in the future.

He further stated that youth should believe in their goal, growth, and greatness, and added that young people need to readjust their lives and concepts to move forward.

However, the international gospel evangelist pointed out that most youth are limited by the Corruption of life; Contamination of the lawless; Coldness of the lukewarm; Constitution of laziness; Companionship with loafers; Counterfeit of love; and Covenant with lords (cult leaders) of losers, hence they need to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ to break their limitations.

He added that youth need to pray, plan, prepare, pursue and pay the price for the prize in order to achieve great success and attain the height they aspire to reach.

Meanwhile, the Impact Academy Programme had seminars, questions and answers, spoken words, drama, and praise and worship sessions, which gave the youth opportunity to express their talents as well.

He said: “After you spent a fortune and you shift your attention away, that is not diligence but you have something, a decision, desire and determination that you are going through and whatever happens you are going through.

“A new dedication to duty; we don’t always love, enjoy duty, and the enjoyment will be at the end of the achievement. But whether we enjoy or not the original excitement when we got to that situation you don’t allow that excitement to die because you have a new dedication to duty.

“A new dynamite on inside you to blow away any barrier of my shape, size or height. A new discipline; in the past when you sit down for 15 minutes and you are doing something, if the thing is not finished in 15 minutes, there is something inside you that says get up, go and play football, telephone a friend, check up your email, and those distractions you bring them into your life by yourself but when you have the discipline and you say this hour this is what I am going to do.

“There is no policeman that is trailing or compelling me, I have the ‘policeman’ inside me, and this period of time I am here and this thing will be done.

“When we got to the secondary school the outward discipline is less but the inward discipline is being developed, and when we get to the university we are left to our own discipline or indiscipline, and when we come into this new life in Christ new discipline in us.

“Are you disciplined with your telephone (handset) or you are indiscipline? When you wake up the first thing you do is to pickup your phone by your bedside to start checking your email, missed calls and others. There is no discipline there. You check your phone for the first 30 minutes without having your devotion (prayers and study of God’s word). Let there be a new discipline in every area of our lives.”

The Global Crusade with the theme ‘Great Possibilities through the Power of Christ’ kicked off on Thursday July 27 and will end on Tuesday August 1, 2023. May people have surrendered to Christ and many more received their healing and deliverance through supernatural intervention.