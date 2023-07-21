‘Korra Obidi ruining my reputation,’ says ex-husband

Justin Dean, the ex-husband of Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has accused his ex-wife of ruining his reputation.

In a Facebook post, the American whose marriage to Obidi crashed in 2022 said the recent actions of the entertainer were making him “depressed”.

Dean claimed Obidi has been profiting off portraying him as a horrible person, destroying his reputation.

He added that he used to support and love her, but not anymore.

“I was completely devoted to helping her achieve everything she want to achieve and I did that.

“Do I still love her? No! You cannot try to destroy a person’s life for over a year and half and still be in love with that person

“I should not even be making this video because it would be used against me in court. But I can categorically say that everything she said about my character is false.”