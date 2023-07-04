Kogi takes delivery of 21 additional basic life-support ambulances

… encourages citizens to enrol in free ‘Bello Healthcare Plus’

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has taken significant steps to enhance the healthcare delivery system in the state by procuring an additional 21 ambulances for rural hospitals across the local government areas.

These ambulances come equipped with various features such as patient and driver cabin intercom, oxygen supply system, portable and rechargeable suction machines, first aid boxes with emergency drugs, fire extinguishers, and wash hand basins.

The buses are also equipped with electrical systems, vinyl flooring, wall-mounted sphygmomanometers, and flexible examination lights.

During an inspection of the Basic Life-Support Ambulances, Governor Bello urged citizens and residents of Kogi State to enroll in the Bello Healthcare Plus initiative, highlighting that the programme is completely free of charge.

He emphasised that his administration would continue to prioritise the well-being of the people, as a healthy population is crucial for meaningful development.

The ‘Bello Healthcare Plus’ package includes the free distribution of delivery kits, postpartum hemorrhage packs, hypertensive packs, episiotomy packs, and free maternal/newborn healthcare services to pregnant women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

In addition to these efforts, former President Muhammadu Buhari had inaugurated the Reference Hospital in Okene last December, which experts consider to be among the world-class healthcare facilities in the country.

The Kogi State Government has also commissioned several medical facilities in various regions of the state, further enhancing healthcare accessibility.

Furthermore, alongside the ‘Bello Healthcare Plus’ programme, the Kogi State government introduced the Kogi State Health Insurance scheme, providing free healthcare services to the people of the state.

The Kogi care intervention has been another significant achievement of the Governor Bello-led administration.