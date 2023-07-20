Kogi SDP senatorial candidate, Ozi, collapses structure for APC’s Ododo

The senatorial candidate for Kogi West in the 2023 general election, Abdulrahman Ozi, has collapsed his structures and moved his loyalists in Kogi West to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in support of Usman Ododo, the party’s governorship candidate.

Ozi, who was the minority leader in Kogi State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011, representing Kogi Koton Karfe state constituency, said he was collapsing his entire SDP structure in the West to support APC’s governorship candidate, Ododo.

The former SDP senatorial candidate said having analysed all the candidates of the various political parties, including the SDP, he had come to the conclusion that Usman Ododo had the required competence and will to govern the state and truly build on the achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello.

He commended Governor Bello for providing purposeful leadership and unprecedented infrastructure in the state.

Ododo welcomed Ozi to APC and promised to consolidate on the achievements of his mentor, Governor Bello.

He noted that the former SDP chieftain had made the right choice in the interest of the state.

He enjoined Kogites to ensure that the state remained on the path of growth and national reckoning by voting for APC en masse in the November 11 governorship election.