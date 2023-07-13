Kogi Poll: Bello scared of my popularity — Ajaka, SDP Candidate

Says, the governor has a history of violence

By Olayinka Ajayi

Embattled Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has said Governor Yahaya Bello is afraid of his popularity to become the next governor of Kogi State.

Ajaka, who said that the governor is after his life, insisted that he was not allowed to contest the governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kogi state.

Speaking on Channel Television’s ‘Politics Today, on Wednesday, Ajaka said, “It is worthy of note to state that I didn’t lose at the APC primaries. I was not allowed to participate in the primaries because the governor procured a court order restraining me from participating in that primary.

“Immediately after the primary, where I was excluded, I made the case before the former President, Muhamadu Buhari. I told him Bello is a threat to my life. He told me to put it into writing, which I did.

“I also informed the then-IG that Yahayah Bello had threatened to kill me. My petition is before the former IG, the former President, and the former NSA. Also worthy of note is that since I moved from APC to SDP, it has been attack upon attack.

“The issue is that the governor is not on the ballot, but he has taken it upon himself to campaign for the APC Governorship candidate, Ahmed Usman-Ododo. He should allow us to compete. I am not saying it is a crime to campaign for his candidate; what I am saying is that he should allow us to tell the people of the state what we can do for them and let them make their choice.

“But the governor will not allow anybody to move. Once he knows you are popular, he charges you with terrorism, and he has his history. In 2019, Natasha contested She suffered the same fate; he attacked her and burned her campaign office. The same thing happened with Senator Dino Meleye. So the governor has a history of violence.

“The facts are clear that his agents are the ones attacking people. The people that came to attack our office two days ago, one of whom is his SSA, complained to the police, but up until now they have not arrested the person. Since I moved from APC to SDP, there has been attacking upon attack. Once he knows you are popular, the governor charges you with terrorism.”