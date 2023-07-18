Kogi guber: Group drums support for Ododo, commence advocacy visits

Alhaji Usman Ododo

A group of stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Friends of Ododo Ahmed Usman Campaign Committee has called on the electorates in Kogi State to come out en masse on the 11th of November, 2023 to vote for the Candidate of the APC Ododo Ahmed Usman, as they commence advocacy visits for his victory at the polls.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director General of the campaign group, Ms. Lucy Akumabor and the Secretary Emmanuel Isa, where they noted that when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifts the embargo on campaign they will set in motion a campaign strategy that will reach all nooks and crannies of Kogi State to ensure that the electorates are properly informed of the reasons why Ododo remains the best candidate for Governor.

They noted that to compliment the effort of the government, the group has commenced consultations with critical stakeholders in the state and beyond, advocacy visits, and health outreach programmes in the senatorial zones of the state aimed at reaching out to the most vulnerable people in the society, thereby expanding the team of house-to-house advocates for Ododo.

They averred that “Ododo has been very visible since he won the guber primaries in April and has practically covered the political landscape of Kogi State, in his sincere quest to consult with critical stakeholders in the state and beyond especially also engaging the people to personally understand their plights and share his expertise on how they could be ameliorated when he becomes Governor of the state.