Kogi election: ACF cautions politicians against violence

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF has asked politicians in Kogi State to desist from any act of violence ahead of the November 2023 election so as not to breach the peace in the State.

The ACF Chairman, Architect Gabriel Aduku, who gave the caution lamented that the build-up to the election has not been encouraging as there have been several recorded violence in some parts of the State and warned that if such continues it could make the federal government to take several measures to curtail it, including declaring a state of emergency on the State.

He called on Governor Yahaya Bello to ensure a violence-free process as well as the protection of lives and properties as the number one security officer of the state, saying that the accusation from some quarters of him being part of the violence because of his own anointed candidate should be unheard of.

The Chairman further called on all aspirants and their supporters to go about their electioneering campaigns peacefully and in an unprovoked manner and asked that people should be free to hold rallies, campaign for their candidates and eventually vote for them.