Kano govt to continue with Kwankwaso’s projects abandoned by Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state government has announced it’s intention to resume projects started by for Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso when he was governor of the state but were abandoned by the the immediate past regime of governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The is revealed by the Kano state Commissioner for Works and Housing Marwan Ahmad while responding to questions by newsmen at his office on Thursday.

He described the need to resume the projects as a necessary way to provide job opportunities to youths in the state in order to arrest restiveness in the society.

The projects include the establishment of 26 institutes for the training of of youths in various trades.

The institutes include, among others, those of Sports, Fishery, Poultry, Mechanized Farming, Hospitality and Journalism.

Others include Nursing Midwifery Agriculture, Tourism and Animal Husbandry.

The Commissioner further stated that the state government will resume the 5 kilometer roads construction in all the 44 local government areas of the state.

“Things are picking up in the state. His Excellency Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has started serious work across the state.

“You are aware that there have been so many issues in the past regime that have led the state into the bad situation in which it is at the moment.

“We are going to revisit the good projects that the last regime has abandoned on coming to power that have direct impact on the people of the state.

“The major road project at Jakara, which is a gigantic project will soon resume having been abandoned by the past regime.

“There is going to be a general maintenance and renovation of flyovers and underpasses across the metropolis. This important aspect had also been neglected.

“This regime will ensure the that the 5 kilometer roads project to be constructed in all the local government areas of the state will soon resume, as soon as the necessary procedures are concluded.

“The government is also going to continue with the 26 institutions that were abandoned by the past regime.

“As you can see streetlights and traffick lights have since started functioning on most parts of the metropolis” he stated.